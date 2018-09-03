Drone Racing on Sky Sports

0:57 2018 Drone season is coming! 2018 Drone season is coming!

Drone Racing is back for another season on Sky Sports Mix with a series of 15 programmes.

September 7 at 6pm

September 14 at 6:30pm

September 21 at 6pm

September 28 at 6pm

October 5 at 6pm

October 12 at 6pm

October 19 at 6pm

October 26 at 6pm

November 2 at 6pm

November 9 at 6pm

November 16 at 6pm

November 23 at 6pm

November 30 at 6pm

December 7 at 6pm

December 14 at 6pm

1:26 The pressures of Drone Racing The pressures of Drone Racing

Drones: The Racer3 drone which is flown by the pilots in each race goes from 0 to 80 in under a second. DRL hand builds all racing drones from scratch. They bring about 600+ drones to each race.

In 2017, DRL set the Guinness World Record with the DRL RacerX, the fastest racing drone on earth, hand-built by the league's team of expert drone engineers.

Pilots: 18 Pilots compete across three rounds (ranking, semi-finals and finals) that are made of several heats, each a minute long. They are ranked according to their fastest time and battle it out during the final round for the first-place title. The top 10 (including the winners form each race) will go through to compete in the World Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Jet is the 2x Defending World Champion, winning both titles in 2016 & 2017. He is back to compete this year and will be attending the World Championship in Saudi. One British Pilot - Add1 competed in 2016 series.