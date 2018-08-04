Adam Peaty sets another 100m breaststroke world record in winning European gold

Adam Peaty now boasts the 14 fastest times over 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty again broke his own 100m breaststroke record in winning a gold medal at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Peaty just missed out on becoming the first swimmer to break the 57-second barrier in his favourite event, clocking exactly that time in beating fellow Briton James Wilby by more than a second-and-a-half.

Russia's Anton Chupkov claimed the bronze medal, almost two seconds adrift of the dominant winner.

Peaty's previous record was 57.13 seconds, a time set when he won gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

He remains the only swimmer to have bettered 58 seconds over the distance, having first broken the record back in 2015 in an event once dominated by Britain's Adrian Moorhouse.

Peaty boasts the 14 fastest times over the distance and is now a nine-time European champion, to go along with his five world titles and single Olympic gold.

"I don't just want to win - I want to dominate," said Peaty. "That's not an arrogant side, it's just the competitive side in me.

"I wasn't going out there to break the world record, but when I got to 50m I thought, this is so easy. Then I came back and all the passion and emotion of the let-down of the Commonwealths really fuelled that.

"After the heats yesterday I knew I was in good shape. After the semi I was back in the 58s but it just shows what you can do if you have a positive mental attitude."