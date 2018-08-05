Adam Peaty's new world 100m breaststroke record revised to 57.10 seconds after timing error

Adam Peaty's world record has been revised to 57.10s

Adam Peaty's new world record has been revised to 57.10 seconds after a problem with the timing mechanism was found, the European Swimming Federation (LEN) has announced.

The Englishman was initially given a winning time of precisely 57 seconds when he came home a wide-margin winner of Saturday's European Championship final in Glasgow.

But the federation confirmed on Sunday that an issue meant that time was inaccurate, although his new winning time is still better than the previous world record - 57.13 seconds - he set in winning gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Meet organisers revealed a "configuration delay" had affected winning times in the first nine races that took place on Saturday.

An LEN statement read: "The LEN have, with the benefit of the necessary technical analysis, revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.

"Upon thorough investigation it became apparent the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s.

"We have, working with the timing system operators, carried out extensive tests to confirm this system configuration error and have, with the benefit of the necessary technical analysis, revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session."