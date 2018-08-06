European Championships: Adam Peaty helps Great Britain to 4x100m medley relay gold

Great Britain's James Guy, Adam Peaty, Freya Anderson and Georgia Davies Anderson won the 4x100m mixed medley relay gold

Adam Peaty helped the 4x100m mixed medley relay team to gold as Great Britain secured their fourth medal on another successful day in the pool at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The line-up of Georgia Davies, Peaty, James Guy and Sky Sports Scholar Freya Anderson clocked a new European record of 3:40:18, in front of home support inside the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Davies, who won 50m backstroke gold on Sunday, led out the British quartet on her favoured stroke before Peaty showed his class in the breaststroke leg with a 57.27 split to bring them back into third.

Guy followed Peaty with a quickest time out of the eight competing nations for his 100m butterfly to hand Anderson a commanding lead, which the 17-year-old maintained in the freestyle leg to see them finish ahead of Russia and Italy.

Max Litchfield celebrates his bronze medal in the 200m individual medley

The victory followed a bronze medal for Max Litchfield, another Sky Sports Scholar, in the 200m individual medley, as team-mate Mark Szaranek finished fifth.

There had earlier been a silver medal for James Wilby in the 200m breaststroke, while Ross Murdoch agonisingly missed out on bronze by a hundredth of a second.

The first final of the fourth day in the pool had seen Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas win bronze in women's 200m butterfly final, while Ellie Faulkner was forced to settle for fourth in the in the women's 200m freestyle.