Conor McGregor to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 03/08/18 11:57pm
Conor McGregor will return to action against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on October 6 at UFC 229.
The UFC announced the match-up on Friday with a promotional video to close a news conference promoting its run of fight cards for the rest of 2018.
"The fight is done," UFC President Dana White said.
McGregor, speaking with TMZ, revealed a deal for his comeback fight was near to completion almost two years since his last appearance in the octagon.
"Yes, very close. It's not official but we are close. I believe [it will be in 2018], I hope so," he said, speaking prior to the announcement of his return.
"I'd love to fight in Madison Square Garden again, but I believe this one will be in Las Vegas."
The 30-year-old was ordered to perform five days' community service last week after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a UFC media day in April.
A court dismissed all felony charges against McGregor, meaning he avoided jail time and a criminal record.
He continued: "I love New York city, to be able to be here free, as a free man... walking around this place....what a city."
UFC president Dana White last week said former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor taking on Nurmagomedov is "the fight everybody wants to see".
Nurmagomedov (26-0) won the vacant lightweight belt by beating Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn two days after McGregor's attack, which injured uninvolved fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg.