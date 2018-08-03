Conor McGregor to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor has not fought in UFC since November 2016

Conor McGregor will return to action against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on October 6 at UFC 229.

The UFC announced the match-up on Friday with a promotional video to close a news conference promoting its run of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

"The fight is done," UFC President Dana White said.

McGregor, speaking with TMZ, revealed a deal for his comeback fight was near to completion almost two years since his last appearance in the octagon.

"Yes, very close. It's not official but we are close. I believe [it will be in 2018], I hope so," he said, speaking prior to the announcement of his return.

"I'd love to fight in Madison Square Garden again, but I believe this one will be in Las Vegas."

The 30-year-old was ordered to perform five days' community service last week after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a UFC media day in April.

A court dismissed all felony charges against McGregor, meaning he avoided jail time and a criminal record.

He continued: "I love New York city, to be able to be here free, as a free man... walking around this place....what a city."

UFC president Dana White last week said former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor taking on Nurmagomedov is "the fight everybody wants to see".

Nurmagomedov (26-0) won the vacant lightweight belt by beating Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn two days after McGregor's attack, which injured uninvolved fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg.