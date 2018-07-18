IOC adds seven new events to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics schedule

The IOC has added seven events to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has added seven events to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, creating a programme of 109 gold medals.

The IOC says its executive board approved women's monobob, Big Air freestyle skiing for men and women, plus mixed team events in short track speed skating, ski jumping, ski aerials and snowboard cross.

Aiming to cut organising costs, there should be 41 fewer athletes in Beijing than the 2,933 competitors at the Pyeongchang Olympics last February.

The IOC says an improved gender balance will see 45.4 per cent female athletes in Beijing, rising from 41.1 per cent in Pyeongchang.

Women's ice hockey becomes a 10-team lineup instead of eight, adding 46 athletes.

Sports losing athletes from their Olympic quota include 41 in skiing disciplines, 26 from skating, and 20 fewer in biathlon.