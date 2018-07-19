Figure skater Denis Ten dies aged 25 after stabbing

Kazakhstan figure skater Denis Ten has died aged 25 after being stabbed

Winter Olympics bronze medallist Denis Ten has died at the age of 25 after being stabbed in the Kazakhstan city of Almaty.

Ten, who won a figure skating bronze medal in Sochi in 2014, died on Thursday after being stabbed in an incident involving two apparent robbers.

He was the first figure skating medallist for Kazakhstan, having also won silver and bronze medals at the World Championships in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Ten is reported to have been stabbed in the thigh as he was trying to stop two men trying to steal the mirrors from his parked car.

He was rushed to hospital but died hours later because of the extreme blood loss he had suffered.

American skater Adam Rippon wrote on Twitter: "He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people.

"Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever."