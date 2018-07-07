Alexander Albon wins F2 Feature Race at the British GP

12:59 Highlights of Race 1 in F2 from the Silverstone Circuit at the British GP Highlights of Race 1 in F2 from the Silverstone Circuit at the British GP

Alexander Albon took his second victory of the season in the F2 Feature Race at the British Grand Prix.

The London-born Thai driver now resides in Milton Keynes and regards Silverstone as something of a home race.

Albon inherited the lead in the pits when leader George Russell was delayed making his mandatory stop with a slow change of the front left.

To compound Russell's pit-stop woe, the championship leader picked up a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit-lane. Russell had enough of an advantage over third-placed Antonio Fuoco to comfortably keep second position.

The speeding penalty could perhaps have been a team issue, as Jack Aitken in the other ART car also picked up a penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

A second penalty for an infringement behind the Virtual Safety Car meant Aitken dropped from eighth on the road to 13th.

For former championship leader Lando Norris the race was somewhat of a disaster as he struggled for pace in the opening stages, before he came to a stop in the pit lane during his stop and dropped to last.

Norris did recover to 11th, which became 10th and championship point after Aitken's penalty, but Russell's championship lead is now 33 points.

It was a busy race for the stewards, with a penalty also given to Trident's Santino Ferrucci for forcing team-mate Arjun Maini off the track.

The reverse grid Sprint Race is live on Sky Sports F1 from 9:15am on Sunday.