Maximilian Gunther takes maiden F2 win in Sprint Race at British GP

Maximilian Gunther took his maiden F2 win in the Sprint Race at the British GP, but it was the British drivers who stole the show at Silverstone.

Gunther led all 21 laps of the race having started from reverse grid pole, but it was the charges of George Russell from seventh on the grid and Lando Norris from 10th to complete the podium that caught the eye.

Russell's progress through the field was calm and controlled, looking after his tyres in the early stages, before pulling off some lovely overtaking moves, notably around the outside of Artem Markelov at Village.

Norris also pulled off some amazing moves, with the highlight passing both Markelov and Nyck de Vries at Club at the same time to take the final podium spot.

The move was all the more remarkable given he had bent steering following a clash with Antonio Fuoco at Brooklands. The stewards deemed Fuoco to have caused the accident by forcing Norris off the track and gave the Ferrari junior a timed penalty, despite him already being out of the race.

WATCH: The stewards have given Fuoco a penalty for this. Norris is cleared of any wrong doing

The drama continued after the race when Haas junior driver Santino Ferrucci hit his Trident team-mate Arjun Maini on the slow down lap. The Indian driver was quickly on the radio to say "there's something wrong with my team-mates brain, he should be banned".

Ferrucci has been banned for the next two rounds (Hungary and Belgium) for the incident. He declined to attend when summoned by the stewards, who heard testimony from the team that the incident was premeditated.

Russell leaves Silverstone after extending his championship lead in both races. There's no F2 at the German GP, so the racing resumes at the Hungarian GP on July 27-29.