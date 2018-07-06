George Russell takes his third consecutive F2 pole at British GP

Mercedes reserve driver George Russell continued to dominate F2 over a single lap with his third successive pole position.

In front of his home fans at Silverstone, Russell topped most of the session, only briefly displaced by Antonio Fuoco who ran in the gap between the rest of the fields first and second runs.

London-born Thai Alexander Albon was the only driver to get within a tenth of Russell and the DAMS driver completes the front row for Saturday's Feature Race.

It's an all Charouz second row, with Fuoco a tenth ahead of team-mate Louis Deletraz with the two Carlins on the third row - Sergio Sette Camara ahead of team-mate Lando Norris.

Having lost the championship lead to Russell at the previous race in Austria, Norris will have a lot of work to do from sixth on the grid, but it was a solid recovery after losing his first run in the session after a wild moment at Copse.

One to look out for in Saturday's race is Artem Markelov, with F2's overtaking king set to start from eighth.

The Feature Race from the British Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports F1 from 3.40pm.