Sergio Sette Camara on pole for F2 Feature Race at the Hungarian GP

Sergio Sette Camara edged out Jack Aitken to take his maiden F2 pole for the Feature Race in Hungary.

Carlin's Brazilian driver pipped ART's Aitken by just 0.03 as the Briton watched on from the pitwall having already completed his final run. Second, though, is still Aitken's best qualifying result in F2.

McLaren junior Nyck De Vries was third quickest for Prema, with championship leader George Russell fourth. Russell blamed a poor warm-up lap for his performance.

Luca Ghiotto was fifth quickest for Campos, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris in the second Carlin and Russian Time's Renault junior Artem Markelov.

Tyre wear was an issue for all the drivers throughout the session, with the Pirelli rubber only good for one flying lap. Even with a cooling lap, the drivers found they lost grip through the final sector and the times fell away.

The Feature Race is live on Sky Sports F1 via the red button from 3:40pm and on the F1 channel itself from 4pm.