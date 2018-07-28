Nyck De Vries wins epic F2 Feature Race at the Hungarian GP

13:11 F2 Race 1: Hungary GP F2 Race 1: Hungary GP

McLaren junior Nyck De Vries took victory in an epic Formula 2 race at the Hungarian GP.

It really was a race of two halves as fellow McLaren junior Lando Norris dominated the opening wet part, before De Vries came alive as the track dried to charge to victory.

But the race was a disaster for championship leader George Russell, who could not make the grid for the start of the formation lap and had to start from the pits. Things went from bad to worse for the Mercedes junior when he was forced to retire from the race with a stuck throttle.

The field completed three formation laps behind the Safety Car before lining up for a standing start and polesitter Sergio Sette Camara maintained his advantage into Turn One.

In the sister Carlin, Norris dropped back to ninth at the start, but soon found confidence in the wet conditions, pulling off a couple of lovely moves at Turn Three in particular.

It was not long before he took the lead from team-mate Sette Camara and in four laps Norris opened up an advantage of 11 seconds.

As the track dried, the field switched from wets to slicks and Norris held a 14-second advantage over De Vries who was running in second.

In the dry conditions the Prema car was flying, demolishing Norris' advantage and the Dutch driver took the lead on lap 27. By lap 31 he was 10 seconds clear of the Carlin driver.

The battle for second went to the penultimate corner with Norris defending from Antonio Fuoco in third and Sette Camara.

As the Charouz driver attacked Norris, Sette Camara dived to the inside and hit the Ferrari junior, spinning the Italian around.

Both cars continued, with Sette Camara ahead at the chequered flag, but the Brazilian was hit with a 10-second penalty for the incident, relegating him to seventh and handing the final podium spot to Fuoco.

The reverse grid Sprint Race is live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday from 10:15am, with Artem Markelov starting from pole.