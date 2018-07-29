Alexander Albon wins the F2 Sprint Race at the Hungarian GP
Lando Norris cuts George Russell's championship lead to 12 points; Russell charges from 20th on the grid to eighth
By William Esler
Last Updated: 29/07/18 12:32pm
Alexander Albon picked up his third victory of the year as F2 served up another action-packed race at the Hungarian GP.
The DAMS driver managed his pace and tyres perfectly throughout the 28 laps, allowing him to make a late charge to the lead.
WATCH: Into the lead goes @alex_albon in the @damsracing, sweeping around the outside of @luca_ghiotto at Turn One— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 29, 2018
Luca Ghiotto lead for most of the race after a lightning getaway at the start to storm in front, but in the end he had to settle for second. Carlin's Sergio Sette Camara completed the podium.
Lando Norris was fourth meaning he cuts George Russell's championship lead to 12 points. The McLaren junior pulled off one of the moves of the race as he went around the outside of Nyck de Vries and Artem Markelov in one corner.
UNBELIEVABLE 😮😮😮👀👀👏👏👏👏@LandoNorris passes both De Vries and Markelov around the outside of Turn 3@CarlinRacing @McLarenF1— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 29, 2018
After mechanical problems forced him out of Saturday's race, Russell had to start from the back of the grid, but showed his overtaking and tyre management skills to charge through the pack without destroying his Pirellis to finish eighth and take the final championship point.
WATCH: @GeorgeRussell63 goes from last on the grid to the points!@ARTGP @MercedesAMGF1— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 29, 2018
Former F1 driver Roberto Merhi was another to make good progress as he went from 11th on the grid to fifth, while the fight for sixth was a photo finish between Nirei Fukuzumi and de Vries.
So it might have been a little tight over the line on the last lap between @Nirei_Fukuzumi & @nyckdevries in the @ArdenMotorsport & @PREMA_Team @TheodoreRacing1 cars— Sky Sports F1 🏎 (@SkySportsF1) July 29, 2018
F2 resumes after the summer break at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps on August 24-26.