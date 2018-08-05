Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win a British Formula 3 race

Jamie Chadwick became the youngest female Formula 3 driver when she joined Double R Racing last year

Rising star Jamie Chadwick stormed to victory at Brands Hatch on Sunday to become the first woman to win a British Formula 3 race.

The Douglas Motorsport driver, who earned a place on the podium in the season opener at Oulton Park earlier this year, had started the Brands Hatch race from fourth position on the grid.

But she managed to write her name in the record books by sealing victory when race leader Pavan Ravishankar incurred a 10-second penalty after he was found to have jumped the start.

Ravishankar took the chequered flag but was later demoted to 10th position.

"I knew that he [Ravishankar] was going to get a penalty but I was hoping it would be a drive-through so I could get my head down and I wanted to win on the road," said Chadwick.

"This win is more about showing that it's possible [to win as a woman]. When I'm on the money I know I can be the quickest or one of the quickest.

"Today show's that its possible [to win] and nothing to do with my gender."