Nyck de Vries wins F2 Feature Race at the Belgian GP with superb drive

Nyck de Vries took his third win of the season with a superb display in the F2 Feature Race at the Belgian GP.

The McLaren junior started from pole and held onto the lead into La Source, before showing tremendous speed on the soft tyres to open a large advantage at the head of the field.

However, a slow pit stop dropped him back into traffic which eroded a lot of his lead - and it was completely gone when the Safety Car was deployed after Nirei Fukuzumi's Arden caught fire.

De Vries kept his cool though to make a good restart and win by a comfortable three seconds.

Sergio Sette Camara was second, with the start key to his race as he got past championship leader George Russell on the sprint to La Source.

Russell completed the podium, extending his championship advantage over Lando Norris who held off a hard charging Alexander Albon to take fourth.

The highlight of Norris' race surely a pass around the outside of Blanchimont.

Artem Markelov once again showed fantastic overtaking skills and he took sixth from Luca Ghiotto by a matter of inches.

Nicholas Latifi completed the top eight and will start from reverse grid pole for Sunday's race which is live on Sky Sports F1 from 9:45am.