We're back with live action from Minnesota...
A score update as the early games are at, or near the half...
SAN FRANCISCO MAKE A KEY STOP
Minnesota are building a nice final drive of the half, with Cousins finding Thielen on a couple of nice connections – a few 49ers missed tackles – but then the San Francisco defense makes up for it with a couple of big stops as the Vikings near field goal range. No points from the drive as time runs out in the first half…
One fumble apiece, as Morris loses the ball for the 49ers when trying to run in for a TD...
MORRIS FUMBLES!
Oh no! After a mammoth 14-play drive that uses up most of the second
quarter, not only can the 49ers not punch the ball in for the game-tying TD,
but they can’t come away with any points at all as Morris fumbles a couple of
yards from the goal line. We’re now at
the two-minute warning in the half…
WEEK ONE SCORE UPDATE
This 49ers drive started with Cook fumbling (and losing his shoe in the process) for the Vikings...
PETTIS CAN’T HOLD ON FOR TD
Garoppolo goes deep down the middle looking for Pettis for the
game-tying score – it looks like the rookie receiver has it, but no, it comes
loose as he tumbles to the turf under serious pressure. But, Jimmy G does hit
Kittle for 14 yards to convert on 3rd and 6, keeping this impressive
drive going.
Latest on that earlier Goodwin injury for San Francisco: it's a quad injury supposedly and he is questionable to return to the game. 49ers right guard Mike Person is now also down on the turf with an injury.
COOK FUMBLES!
Dalvin Cook breaks free and loose through a couple of tackles for
seemingly a big breakaway run… though lineback Fred Warner, in pursuit, punches the ball
loose. FUMBLE! San Francisco recover at their own 29-yard line.
49ERS 3-10 VIKINGS
Touchdown Diggs! 49ers on
the board as Robbie Gould kicks through from 42 yards after a couple of Jimmy G
interceptions on second and third downs stall San Francisco’s drive at the
Minnesota 24-yard line.
Here is a look at that perfectly placed touchdown pass from Cousins to Diggs to stretch Minnesota's lead in our live game to 10-0...
There's a scare for San Francisco later on that same drive, with their leading wide receiver Marquise Goodwin going down injured after a collision near the line of scrimmage - we'll bring you more news on that as soon as we get it...
49ERS SPARK INTO LIFE!
Back-to-back strikes from Jimmy G to tight end George Kittle earn the
49ers 18 and then 12-yard gains as their offense finally gets moving!
49ERS 0-10 VIKINGS
Touchdown Diggs! This
dominant Minnesota start continues as Kirk Cousins now throws his first
touchdown pass as a Viking! He finds Stefon Diggs from 22 yards out, deep down
the lef sideline for on 3rd and 3.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Coach Rob Ryan analysed the strength of the Vikings defense - a unit that finished No 1 overall in the league last year - in the build-up to our opening game tonight...
JIMMY G SACKED BY VIKINGS D
A real ropey second drive from San Francisco, with Jimmy Garoppolo sacked
for a nine-yard loss on 1st and 20 after a holding penalty the play before.
Unsurprisingly, the 49ers can’t convert on 3rd and 24 and have to
punt...
49ERS 0-3 VIKINGS
Field goal Carlson! The Vikings
again make some headway on offense, with Cousins picking out Diggs for 18 yards
and Thielen for 14 but, again, they fall short in San Francisco territory. This
time they’re able to attempt a field goal though, and Carlson nails it from 48
yards to put the first points on the board.
The Patriots are into an early lead (shock!), courtesy of a Brady-Gronkowski (shock!) touchdown...
49ERS CAN’T TAKE ADVANTAGE
Despite being backed up near their own endzone, San Francisco are able
to eek out and get some breathing room thanks to a 10-yard completion from
Jimmy G to Garcon and a penalty on the Vikings defense. They can’t make any
more headway though and punt…
VIKINGS PUSH 49ERS BACK WITH
PUNT
Just as I write the below, the Vikings drive stalls… Cousins was sacked
by Buckner for a six-yard loss following that Thielen hook-up, and then a
two-yard Cook run and incompletion follows to see the special teams unit onto
the field. BUT, it’s a good punt and San Francisco are pushed all the way back
to their own four-yard line for their opening drive…
VIKINGS MOVING THE CHAINS
An encouraging start to Minnesota’s opening drive, with Dalvin Cook –
their starting running back returning after missing much of his rookie year to
injury – ripping off a 12-yard run for a first first-down. Then, a couple of
plays later, Kirk Cousins connects with Adam Thielen for another 14-yard
pick-up and first down, moving Minnesota into San Francisco territory.
We're live and underway with kick-off in Minnesota!
Meanwhile, Richard Graves is out in a wet New York where there is a weather warning for the Giants' season-opener. We'll be keeping tabs on that throughout the evening...
A fairly even split to our game-one Twitter vote, but you guys are just about plumping for the home-team Vikings. It should be a good one! Kick-off in mere minutes away...
HIGHEST-PAID QBs
Talking of Garoppolo, he is one of four quarterbacks to be paid big money this offseason, each becoming the highest-paid in the league before the crown has ultimately gone to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers. We'll be watching him in action in tonight's late game, while Cousins and Garoppolo go up against each other in our opening contest of the night!
PFF PROVIDE SKY SPORTS NFL DATA
Also new for our 2018 NFL coverage, we've teamed up with Pro Football Focus, who will be crunching the numbers (like this insight into 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo) before, during and after our live coverage to give you more analysis than ever before...
Sticking with the Around the NFL boys, they've taken a look at some of the latest NFL news heading into Week One, including that blockbuster trade of Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears...
The Around the NFL heroes have (just about) agreed on their NFL Challenge team for Week One too. Here's a look at it...
Rob Ryan and Solomon Wilcots are pairing up in the NFL Challenge - here's a look at their team...
Here's a quick explainer on exactly how the NFL Challenge game works...
EAGLES BEAT FALCONS IN SEASON OPENER
Talking of predictions, Jeff is already out to a 1-0 lead over Neil, having correctly predicted Philadelphia would win Thursday's season opener, while Neil went for Atlanta. Here's highlights from the Eagles' 18-12 win...
Here's a look at the Week One early slate of fixtures we'll be keeping you up to speed with tonight...
What a line-up we've got in the studio too tonight! Solomon Wilcots and Rob Ryan are in situ with Neil Reynolds, as well as the Around the NFL heroes!
THE NFL SEASON STARTS NOW!
Well, technically, it started on Thursday night - the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, getting off to a winning start by beating the Atlanta Falcons. BUT, we're now set for our first NFL Sunday of the season!
We've got our usual triple-bill of live action on Sky Sports, and what a line-up it is too! The evening kicks off with San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (kick-off, 6pm), followed by Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (ko, 9.25pm) and then our late game is the historic NFC North rivalry, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers.
We're live NOW on Sky Sports Action. Stick with us for the next 10 hours or so of pure NFL!
