NFL Sunday on Sky Sports at Wembley: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens

We are live on Sky Sports Action (407) from 1.30pm for more than 12 hours worth of solid NFL action, starting with the first International Series game of the season, from Wembley - the Jacksonville Jaguars back in town, facing first-timers in the capital, the Baltimore Ravens.

Then, kick-starting the usual triple-bill of evening entertainment is the mouthwatering clash of Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions from 5.30pm, before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West divisional clash from 9.25pm. Rounding off the night is Super Bowl hopefuls Oakland Raiders' trip to Washington to face the Redskins in Sunday Night Football, from 1.15am.

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley, Sky Sports Action (407), 1.30pm

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone talks about how he intends to take his talented team to the next level

In 140 characters…

Two strong defences do battle - the Ravens are in London for the first time, while the Jags target a third straight success in the capital.

What's the latest?

With guard Marshal Yanda (ankle) and linebacker Bam Bradley (knee) heading to injured reserve, the Ravens have promoted centre Matt Skura from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph off the Chicago Bears practice squad.

The injuries also mean there could be a first NFL start for London-born offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor in his hometown, at Wembley.

Stat attack

The Ravens have recorded five takeaways in each of the team's first two games of the season, and a further five against the Jaguars in London on Sunday would see them become the first team since the 1962 Green Bay Packers to force at least five turnovers in each of their first three games of a season.

Terrell Suggs is excited by his and the Baltimore Ravens’ first trip to play in London and Wembley Stadium

Key battle

Of those 10 takeaways across Baltimore's first two games, eight of them have been interceptions, which suggests it could be a tough day in store for Blake Bortles. The embattled Jaguars QB averages 17 picks a season over his first three years in the league - how he protects the football against this hungry Ravens 'D' will be crucial.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens Live on

Game-changer

Leonard Fournette. Expect both teams to lean heavily on the run game, but considering Bortles' struggles, in particular, its Jacksonville's rookie back Fournette who may have to break out in order to see them to another Wembley win - the early signs from him in his first two games are good though, with a 100-yard effort in their season opener and two TDs across the opening two weeks.

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions, Sky Sports Action (407), 5.30pm

Lions QB Matthew Stafford loves a good fourth quarter comeback

In 140 characters…

Ryan v Stafford. Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks, leading two of the best offences, and both 2-0 on the season, do battle in Detroit.

What's the latest?

The Falcons will be without top pass rusher Vic Beasley this week at Detroit after the All-Pro defensive end picked up a hamstring strain. Atlanta coach Dan Quinn has declined to say if last year's NFL sacks leader will be out longer than this week.

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons Live on

Stat attack

Lions QB Matthew Stafford leads the league with a 158.3 fourth-quarter passer rating, which is the highest attainable mark - he has 27 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2011, the most such drives by a quarterback in the NFL over the span.

Matt Ryan has enjoyed much success on the road recently with the Falcons

Falcons QB Matt Ryan, meanwhile, in his past nine road games, is averaging 298.2 pass yards per game and has 20 TDs versus three interceptions. Ryan has also thrown a touchdown pass in 21 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Key battle

Considering the success of both signal-callers, whichever ends up have the better day on Sunday will likely go a long way to deciding this contest.

Game-changer

Watch Jamal Agnew's incredible 88-yard punt return TD in the Lions' 24-10 win over the Giants

Jamal Agnew. Perhaps a little premature to call the rookie cornerback a game-changer, but so much is already known about the major offensive weapons on both sides, that it may just be a lesser-known name that clinches the contest. The special teams threat has previous too - in case you missed it, watch the video above as Agnew went off to the races for an 88-yard touchdown in the win over the New York Giants on Monday night, a play you voted your favourite of Week Two.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm

Running back Kareem Hunt has got his NFL career off to a fine start

In 140 characters…

Will the Chiefs move to 3-0 on the season with a road win over AFC West rivals? Or will the Chargers finally kick themselves to victory?

What's the latest?

Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn said he's sticking with rookie kicker Younghoe Koo, even though he has missed field goals in consecutive weeks that could have either tied or won a game for his team - Lynn said, as it stands, the Chargers have "no plans" to bring in competition at kicker.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Live on

Stat attack

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt has five touchdowns in his first two career NFL games - that is tied-most in a player's first two games since 1970 with Jahvid Best and Billy Sims.

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates recorded his 112th career touchdown reception in last week's contest to pass Tony Gonzalez's record for the most TD catches by a tight end in NFL history.

Watch tight end Antonio Gates score his record-breaking TD for the Chargers

Key battle

As is becoming a familiar story for the Chargers, they just can't close out games. The team is certainly competitive enough, having a chance to force overtime against the Denver Broncos and then a kick to beat the Miami Dolphins, only to miss both. A reason why the team are, at the very least, competitive is largely down to the pass-rushing threat posed by defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. If they can get after Kansas City QB Alex Smith on Sunday, Los Angeles might finally get their first win on the board.

Game-changer

Watch our top five best plays from Week Two in the NFL

Travis Kelce. Gates may have recently acquired the TD record among tight ends, but his opposite number is arguably the best at the position in the game right now. Kelce had a 1,125-yard season in 2016, and his started this campaign just as strong - 143 yards across two games, with 103 of those and an amazing leaping TD coming in the Week-Two win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oakland Raiders @ Washington Redskins, Sky Sports Action (407), 1.15am

If Derek Carr throws four TDs on Sunday he'd join some greats of the game in the record books

In 140 Characters…

A rematch of the 2016 NFC Championship game between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations once more, played out in Atlanta's new stadium.

What's the latest?

The Redskins won't have Su'a Cravens for the rest of the season after putting the 22-year-old safety on the reserve/left squad list. Star cornerback Josh Norman and strong safety Montae Nicholson both have sprained shoulders, while special teams ace and back-up safety Deshazor Everett has a sprained MCL in his knee.

In addition to Norman, Nicholson and Everett, running back Robert Kelley has a rib cartilage injury, tight end Jordan Reed has a bruised sternum in his chest, right tackle Morgan Moses has a sprained ankle and strained shoulder, and linebacker Mason Foster has a dislocated shoulder.

Stat attack

Raiders QB Derek Carr will be making his 50th career NFL start in this game. He has 86 career touchdown passes so far - another four in this game would see him become the sixth quarterback in NFL history to record at least 90 TDs in his first 50 games, behind Dan Marino (114), Kurt Warner (101), Peyton Manning (91), Johnny Unitas (91) and Carson Palmer (90).

Washington Redskins v Oakland Raiders Live on

Key battle

Oakland wide receiver Michael Crabtree hauled in three touchdowns in the Week-Two win over the New York Jets. But there is also the threat of Amari Cooper and a certain Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. The Raiders have so many offensive weapons, and how the Redskins' banged-up secondary comes will be crucial.

Game-changer

Lynch. The Raiders running back has done well since his return after a year out if not exactly setting the league alight - 121 yards and one TD - but he has certainly proved he is still box office on the sidelines at least, with one epic dance routine during the win over the Jets.

A look back to how the world reacted to the more interesting moments from Week Two of the NFL

Week Three continues on Sunday, starting with Jacksonville Jaguars versus Baltimore Ravens at Wembley. RedZone is back - all the action gets underway from 5.30pm.

