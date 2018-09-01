WATCH: Christian Eriksen versus Casey Hayward

4:53 Game Recognise Game: Hayward v Eriksen Game Recognise Game: Hayward v Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, but can his sporting skills translate to the NFL arena?

Click on the video above to watch as Eriksen goes head to head with two-time Pro Bowler cornerback Casey Hayward of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL's 'Game Recognise Game' series.

The pair compete in a series of three challenges, including a one-on-one football match featuring a somewhat oversized ball, some American Football catching drills, and an egg toss - yes, it is exactly how it sounds.

But who came out on top??

