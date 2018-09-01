Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terence Newman retires to take up coaching role with franchise

Veteran Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terence Newman has ended his illustrious playing career and immediately joined the franchise's coaching staff.

Newman began his NFL career at the Dallas Cowboys and joined the Vikings in 2015 after a three-year spell with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 39-year-old became the oldest defensive player in the NFL following the retirement of former New England Patriots linebacker earlier this spring.

Minnesota said more details on Newman's coaching role will be provided in the near future.

Meanwhile, defensive end Brian Robison was surprisingly released by the Vikings as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Saturday.

The 35-year-old was the franchise's longest-serving player after being selected in the 2007 draft. He racked up 60 career sacks in his 11 seasons at the Vikings, the ninth most in the team's history.