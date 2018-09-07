Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi hails win over Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi says the pre-season games do not matter after their 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Two touchdowns and a two-point conversion from Ajayi in the second half had the Eagles leading late and in a repeat performance of last season's playoff game they fended off Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in their final drives.

The defending Super Bowl champions went 1-3 in pre-season, losing to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, but with the win over the Falcons, Ajayi said this is all that matters.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ajayi said: "Obviously. A lot of people put a lot of stock into the pre-season but these are the games that matter. It doesn't matter how you win it's about winning.

"First to get the victory against a good opponent at home starting off right it's great."

The first half was a quiet affair which ended 6-3 to Atlanta but in the second, head coach Doug Pederson recreated the 'Philly Special' now known as 'Philly Special 2-0.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles averaged 3.6 yards per pass attempt in the first half and their offense was out-gained by Jones 89-68 and the home crowd appeared restless.

However, the 'Philly-Philly' special, kick-started the champions into gear to rally for the first win of the new season.

"That was a big drive for us," added the 25-year-old. "That drive - we scored a touchdown and that changed the momentum for us.

"Seeing points going on the board, big plays being played it energised our offense and made us make big plays throughout the game."