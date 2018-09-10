WATCH: Tyreek Hill scores 91-yard punt return touchdown for Kansas City Chiefs

0:42 Watch as Tyreek Hill returns the first punt of the season for a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch as Tyreek Hill returns the first punt of the season for a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL, and he showed that once again in Week One of the NFL season!

Click on the video above to watch as Hill rumbled off for a 91-yard punt return touchdown in Kansas City's 38-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hunt already had three punt return TDs through his first two years in the NFL, while last season he topped 1,000 yards receiving for the first time - well, on this evidence, he's picked up right where he left off for the start of the 2018 campaign!

