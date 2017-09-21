Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers: Thursday Night NFL on Sky Sports

Carlos Hyde is developing into a great running back for San Francisco

Los Angeles Rams travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in Week Three's Thursday Night Football action, live on Sky Sports.

Following poor 2016 seasons, both teams have shown promise under new head coaches this season.

The Rams (1-1), under Sean McVay blew out the Indianapolis Colts in a 46-9 route before losing a close game to the Washington Redskins 27-20, while Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco (0-2) rebounded from a 23-3 defeat in Carolina to the Panthers to take the Seahawks right down to the wire in a narrow 12-9 loss in Seattle last week.

So, what can we expect when the two meet under the Thursday night lights?

In 140 Characters...

The 49ers attempt to avoid a 0-3 start as two highly-regarded first-year coaches, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, battle it out.

Kyle Shanahan hosts the Rams in his first home game as 49ers' head coach

What's the latest?

San Francisco safety Eric Reid left during the team’s loss to Seattle with a knee injury, and it did not look good at the time as he went down without contact. He avoided a serious injury, but will spend at least a few weeks on the sideline.

Rams rookie tight end Gerald Everett was limited in practice on Tuesday, and both cornerback Kayvon Webster and backup running back Malcolm Brown did not take part.

Stat attack

The 49ers have secured just seven wins in the past two seasons, but three of them have come against the Rams. Only the Cleveland Browns have been worse over that stretch, with only four victories.

Key battle

Todd Gurley versus the 49ers' rushing defence. San Francisco were the worst in the NFL last season at stopping the run, surrendering 165.9 yards per game. So, for the Rams to secure a victory, they will want to get the ball into the hands of their star back, who has the fourth-most yards from scrimmage in the league this year with 232.

Todd Gurley made an incredible leap over a defender en route to grabbing a touchdown for the Rams

While they are weak against the run, the 49ers have the seventh-best passing defence through two weeks, managing to hold Cam Newton and Russell Wilson to 352 combined passing yards and a 57.8 completion percentage. If they are able limit second-year man Jared Goff through the air, a lot will fall on Gurley's shoulders.

Game-changer

Carlos Hyde. Last week, against one of the top defensive units in the league in Seattle, Hyde managed 143 total yards. So far this season, he’s had an astonishing seven yards per rush, but has yet to find the end zone.

A supremely talented back, Hyde has yet to live up to his second round draft selection in 2014. However, he’s a key part of Shanahan’s offence and the 49ers will feed him at every opportunity.

