Dallas Cowboys 28-17 Arizona Cardinals: Dak Prescott scores three TDs

Watch highlights of the Dallas Cowboys' visit to the Arizona Cardinals in Week Three of the NFL

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and flipped head over heels into the endzone on a 10-yard run for another as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-17 on Monday Night Football.

With the score locked at 14-14 after three quarters in Glendale, Dallas pulled away in the fourth thanks to a 37-yard TD pass from Prescott to Brice Butler and an Ezekiel Elliott eight-yard score, while Arizona could only add a field goal.

Prescott was the star man in the Cowboys' victory in Glendale

The Cardinals, in their home opener, after two road games to start the season, got a big game from veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who caught 13 passes for 149 yards and, in the process, moved ahead of Marvin Harrison into eighth in career receiving yards.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer also impressed in defeat, finishing with 325 yards and two TDs, though he was sacked six times on the night, with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence accounting for a career-high three of them.

The win is the Cowboys' first on the road this season, seeing the team bounce back from a 42-17 pummeling in Denver.

Game's key stats DALLAS ARIZONA Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Dak Prescott 13/18 183 2 0 Carson Palmer 29/48 325 2 0 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Ezekiel Elliott 22 80 1 Andre Ellington 5 22 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD Brice Butler 2 90 1 Larry Fitzgerald 13 149 1 Dez Bryant 2 12 1 Jaron Brown 2 27 1 Total net yards 273 Total net yards 332

Dallas players began the game by kneeling at midfield with owner Jerry Jones in a show of unity that followed widespread protests across the NFL of critical comments by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys' show of unity before the national anthem was played at the University of Phoenix Stadium

Choosing to make their statement before the US national anthem, which was played after they knelt, the team then stood and walked back to the sideline.

The Cardinals had their own symbol of unity after a weekend of protests in the NFL, gathering along the goal line arm-in-arm during the anthem.

Numerous boos rang out across University of Phoenix Stadium as the Cowboys knelt and continued as the players rose, still arm-in-arm.