NFL Play of Week Three: Vote for your favourite from our top five

We've picked out five of the best plays from week three so vote for your favourite now!

What is your favourite play from Week Three in the NFL?

Click on the video above to watch our pick of the top five plays from the weekend's action and then vote for your favourite below...

A) PIERRE GARCON - Sideline catch, Rams @ 49ers

Garcon continues to prove he's one of the most reliable receivers in the game, even on a struggling 49ers team. He hauled in seven catches for 142 yards on Thursday night against the Rams, including this stunning sideline grab.

B) VANCE McDONALD - Forced fumble, Steelers @ Bears

Look away Marcus Cooper! The Chicago cornerback was seemingly about to score a certain touchdown against Pittsburgh, only to fumble the football as he showboated his way to the endzone - Steeler tight end McDonald showed amazing hustle in pursuit of Cooper and then punching the ball loose.

C) ODELL BECKHAM JR - 4-yard TD reception, Giants @ Eagles

Odell was back up to his old tricks for the New York Giants on Sunday - having earlier become the fastest player in NFL history to 300 career receptions, OBJ then celebrated by pulling off one of his trademark one-handed grabs for a second TD of the game.

D) JAKE ELLIOTT - 61-yard game-winning field goal, Giants @ Eagles

Despite Beckham Jr's two touchdowns, New York still couldn't come away from Philadelphia with a first win of the season, due to this incredible kick from rookie Elliott as time expired.

Watch the Eagles beat the Giants in dramatic fashion with the massive 61-yard field goal.

E) TOM BRADY - 25-yard game-winning TD pass, Texans @ Patriots

Talking of time expiring, Brady pulled off a game-winner of his own late on against the Texans, firing in his fifth touchdown pass of the day, and second to Brandin Cooks, for the win.

