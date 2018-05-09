New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram suspended for four games for NFL substance violation

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four regular-season games of 2018 because of a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Ingram, who ran for 1,124 yards last season, is allowed to participate in pre-game practices and game and all off-season team activities.

But he will miss games against Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Atlanta and the New York Giants before being eligible to return to the Saints' roster on October 1.

The league has not released details about whether Ingram has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug or simply a banned masking agent.

After winning a national college title with Alabama in the 2009 season and taking the Heisman Trophy as the top US college player, Ingram was taken in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Ingram enjoyed his best of seven NFL seasons in 2017, rushing 230 times for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ingram and Alvin Kamara became the first team-mate rushers to each produce 1,500 total yards from scrimmage in the same season last year as the Saints went 11-5, before losing 29-24 at Minnesota in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Ingram's absence will make Kamara the feature rusher for the Saints for the first time. Last season, Kamara ran for 728 yards and eight touchdowns on 120 carries, while catching 81 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns.