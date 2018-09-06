Shaquem Griffin to start for Seattle Seahawks in week one

Shaquem Griffin (right) and twin brother Shaquil are both on the books for Seattle Seahawks this season

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin will start in their game against the Denver Broncos in week one.

Griffin, who has only his right hand due to being born with amniotic band syndrome, was drafted as a fifth rounder by the Seahawks, who also have his twin brother Shaquil Griffin on their books.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced on Wednesday Griffin will start against the Broncos due to KJ Wright being out with a knee surgery.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr said of Griffin: "He's been surrounded by some really good players, Bobby [Wagner] and K.J. Wright and [Barkevious] Mingo, guys that have been in the league for a while

"So he's kind of taken a backseat and really learned at a rookie's pace, and now that he's been able to play a little bit in the preseason, he sees the game speeds up a little bit.

"But he's been amazing. It's been fun to coach him. It's been fun to watch his growth. The questions that he's asked over the days and weeks have been improving and getting better. It's just amazing to watch his development.

"As coaches, watching young players develop, that's what it's all about. So watching him grow and develop and run and hit and do the things that we expected him to do when we drafted him, it's really good to see."

1:59 Kaepernick and Griffin appear in Nike's new advert with Kaepernick asking 'are your dreams crazy?' Kaepernick and Griffin appear in Nike's new advert with Kaepernick asking 'are your dreams crazy?'

Griffin became the first one-handed player to be drafted in the NFL's modern era and led the team with 24 tackles during the pre-season. His twin brother Shaquil is tipped to start at cornerback.

Shaquem has also featured in the latest Nike 30th anniversary advert for their 'Just Do It' campaign along with former San Francisco 49er quarter-back Colin Kaepernick.

