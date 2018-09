Jay Ajayi scored two touchdowns in Philadelphia Eagles win

1:15 Jay Ajayi celebrated an NFL opening night touchdown double Jay Ajayi celebrated an NFL opening night touchdown double

British-born Jay Ajayi scored two touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles on the opening night of the new NFL season.

Running back Ajayi helped the Super Bowl champions beat the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 on Thursday.

Watch Ajayi's show-stealing highlights in the video at the top of this page.