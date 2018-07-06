Fox outsmarts Dragon rivals to take Sandown success

Trainer Richard Hannon

Well Done Fox ran out an authoritative winner of the Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Richard Hannon's youngster looked set to play a major role in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot last month until fading into eighth place and he was the 5-2 favourite for this Listed assignment under Ryan Moore.

The Acclamation colt was positioned in behind the leaders before taking over entering the final furlong and he found plenty for pressure to prevail by three-quarters of a length from Life of Riley.

Chapelli was only a nose further away in third place.

Hannon said: "He's a very nice colt. It's always a concern bringing them back from Ascot as it's hard on any horse, particularly a two-year-old.

"I was a bit worried about the bounce factor, but he has got better with every run.

"It was a good run at Royal Ascot. He is a gentleman and he looked great today.

"We'll probably look at something like the Molecomb (at Goodwood) now.

"I didn't put him in the Prix Robert Papin, but I think he will get six furlongs and he might even get seven at the end of the year."

Mustashry made a successful return from a lengthy absence in the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute's charge won the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York last August, but finished down the field in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket the following month and had been off the track since.

The five-year-old was an 11-4 chance for his comeback in this Listed contest and was always travelling strongly in the hands of Jim Crowley.

The admirable Big Country put up a typically determined effort from the front under Ryan Moore, but was claimed by Mustashry inside the final furlong and the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned gelding had enough in reserve to hold the strong-finishing Spark Plug at bay by half a length.

Big Country boxed on for third with 7-4 favourite Euginio only fourth.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to the winning owner, said: "We gelded him as he had a few problems and that has just helped him along. He is from a really good family. They try hard.

"This horse has not done a lot wrong and he is still with Sir Michael Stoute, which is a good sign.

"We will see how he comes out of this and talk with Sir Michael and the boss and work away.

"He likes fast ground. He has never been a horse that acts on soft ground."