Masar ruled out of Coral-Eclipse
Last Updated: 06/07/18 5:57pm
Masar has been declared a non-runner in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse due to heat in his leg on Friday evening.
Charlie Appleby's Derby winner was withdrawn at 17.35 with a self certificate leaving seven runners in the Sandown Group One on Saturday afternoon.
Roaring Lion and Saxon Warrior now lead the three-year-old challenge along with Ballydoyle filly Happily.
Godolphin are still represented by 2016 winner Hawkbill.
Forest Ranger, Cliffs Of Moher and the outsider Raymond Tusk complete the field.