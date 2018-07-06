Masar ruled out of Coral-Eclipse

Masar has been declared a non-runner in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse due to heat in his leg on Friday evening.

Charlie Appleby's Derby winner was withdrawn at 17.35 with a self certificate leaving seven runners in the Sandown Group One on Saturday afternoon.

Roaring Lion and Saxon Warrior now lead the three-year-old challenge along with Ballydoyle filly Happily.

Godolphin are still represented by 2016 winner Hawkbill.

Forest Ranger, Cliffs Of Moher and the outsider Raymond Tusk complete the field.