Hey Gaman primed for Prat bid

Cristian Demuro and Olmedo swoop late to win the French 2000 Guineas from Hey Gaman (centre)

James Tate believes the stiff mile at Deauville will play to Hey Gaman's strengths in the Qatar Prix Jean Prat on Sunday.

The colt was only a neck away from landing the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp in May when touched off by Olmedo.

He also had every chance in the Prix du Jockey Club over 10 and a half furlongs last month before weakening in the very late stages of the race.

The son of New Approach drops back to a mile on his return to France as he makes a third bid for Group One glory.

"He is in good form. He found the extended mile and a quarter a bit too far in the French Derby, but he still acquitted himself pretty well. A stiff mile should suit him well," said Tate.

"He would not want the ground too fast, but they usually do a good job of watering out there.

"He has not run a bad race all year and hopefully he can put up a bold show. There are a lot of talented horses in there, but not much between them so it could be a blanket finish."

Olmedo, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, also comes back in trip after weakening quickly in the last two furlongs of the Jockey Club.

"The horse is fine. The trainer is very pleased with him. I think the ground will be good for him as well ," said Sylvain Vidal, racing manager for owners Antonio Caro and Gerard Augustin-Normand.

"He worked very well on Thursday morning. He looks wonderful, so we will see."

Godolphin chase another big-race success in a terrific year so far after supplementing Cascadian.

Andre Fabre's charge takes a hike in class after making a low-profile seasonal debut three weeks ago with a cosy success at Maisons-Laffitte.

Lisa-Jane Graffard of Godolphin told their official website: "Cascadian is a horse that Andre Fabre has always thought a lot of and he had a very nice comeback run at Maisons-Laffitte.

"He has done very well since then and this is the final Group One over this trip restricted to three-year-olds, so we decided to supplement him earlier in the week."

Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum has an interesting contender in Wusool, who took his record to four wins from five starts in good style at Chantilly in a Group Three over a mile.

Gustav Klimt represents the Aidan O'Brien stable after his fine effort to finish second in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

German 2000 Guineas winner Ancient Spirit takes his chance for trainer Jean-Pierre Carvalho, while Fabrice Chappet runs Intellogent, who was only beaten a length when fourth in the Jockey Club.