Judicial claims Charge success

Last Updated: 07/07/18 1:48pm

Judicial ridden by Paul Mulrenan

Judicial repelled the late thrust of Muthmir to claim top honours in the Coral Charge at Sandown.

A field of 10 runners went to post for the five-furlong dash, with Julie Camacho's Judicial the 4-1 favourite having impressed in a conditions race at Beverley on his latest appearance.

The six-year-old was given a nice tow into the race from the front-running Mirza and took over the lead racing inside the final furlong.

Muthmir, who was lining up on the back of a confidence-boosting Listed success at Haydock, was doing his best work at the finish, but Judicial was always doing enough to hold on and claimed the Group Three prize by a neck under Paul Mulrennan.

Veteran sprinter Mirza, a 50-1 shot, boxed on well to finish third.

Samantha Brown, the trainer's daughter, said: "She (mum) will be so pleased. She is at home doing the other racehorses.

"I'm still at school doing my A-Levels. I only broke up yesterday and it was a 4.30 start this morning to come down.

"He travels so well (in races). Finally a gap came for him, which it doesn't seem to in better races.

"He is aiming for the Nunthorpe and he has got the Sapphire Stakes in Ireland in between."

