Rhododendron tops Falmouth 16

Rhododendron

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for eight of the 16 confirmations for the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The Ballydoyle handler has won the Group One contest in each of the last two seasons and appears intent on completing the hat-trick.

The trainer's team is spearheaded by Lockinge Stakes heroine Rhododendron, who needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last month.

Hydrangea and Clemmie are two other potential runners for O'Brien, while Jessica Harrington's brilliant Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Alpha Centauri is another possible raider from Ireland.

Richard Hannon's 1000 Guineas scorer Billesdon Brook, Mark Johnston's pair of Nyaleti and Threading and Wilamina from Martyn Meade's yard also feature among the remaining entries.