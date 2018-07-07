Horseplay lands Lancashire pot

Horseplay

Horseplay grabbed the Group Two honours from God Given following an extremely tight finish to the bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock.

Andrew Balding's filly got the verdict by a short head from the long-time leader after a ding-dong duel in the final furlong.

God Given had taken the Pinnacle Stakes over the course and distance on her previous start and she set out to make all the running with Aidan O'Brien's Irish raider Flattering close up.

Jamie Spencer upped the tempo in the straight and God Given responded in game fashion, but David Probert got a fine tune out of Horseplay (11-4), who had shaped well when second to Coronet in the Middleton Stakes at York on her seasonal debut in May.

Once he got stuck into her, the daughter of Cape Cross put her head down and just got the better of her main rival to give Balding his 50th winner of the year.

Princess Ramotswe was third with Mrs Sippy fourth.

Rebel up for the Cup - just

Rainbow Rebel gave Mark Johnston a third success in the last six years in the bet365 Old Newton Cup with a battling display in Haydock's prestigious handicap.

The Middleham handler, successful with Star Lahib in 2013 and Notarised in 2015, saddled four runners in this competitive event and managed to land the lion's share of the pot.

The stable showed they were in good form when Making Miracles and Austrian School gave Johnston a one-two in the opening bet365 Handicap.

Rainbow Rebel (12-1) continued the run by coming out on top after a prolonged tussle with Crowned Eagle after Atkinson Grimshaw had set a strong early pace.

Jockey Joe Fanning got Rainbow Rebel home by a neck from Crowned Eagle (10-1) with Atty Persse (8-1) two and three-quarter lengths away in third and the well-backed 3-1 favourite Teodoro fourth.