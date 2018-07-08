Dwyer defeat for Mendelssohn

Ryan Moore riding Mendelssohn in the UAE Derby at Meydan

Mendelssohn is expected to improve for his third-placed finish in America on Saturday night.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt was having his first start since his Kentucky Derby disappointment in the Grade Three Dwyer Stakes over a mile on dirt, and showed up well through the early stages, disputing matters with Noble Indy.

However, Firenze Fire came sweeping past the field off the bend and powered to an emphatic victory. Mendelssohn was edged for second by Seven Trumpets.

O'Brien's assistant, T.J. Comerford, said on www.bloodhorse.com: "It was a good-run race. Aidan was very happy with him, he watched it at home. He thinks it was a great start since (Kentucky Derby), and he thinks we can build on it.

"I'd say the Breeders' Cup Classic is still the ultimate goal, but he has a lot of bridges to cross before then.

"I thought it was a good run on the dirt. We can't keep stopping and starting. It was a good stepping stone for the next one."

There was still big-race success for O'Brien and Ryan Moore on the card, with Athena winning the Belmont Oaks, just a week after finishing third in Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The pair were third with Hunting Horn in the Belmont Derby.