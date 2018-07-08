James Garfield aimed at Deauville

James Garfield

Connections of James Garfield are keen on having a crack at the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on August 5.

The George Scott-trained colt, owned by Bill and Tim Gredley, has run well in defeat since making a winning reappearance in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

He was only seventh to Expert Eye, who was behind him that day, in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot but had to carry a 5lb penalty.

"We've got him back after Ascot, where I thought he ran a creditable race under the penalty," said Scott.

"The race didn't play out to his strengths. It developed in the middle of the track and he was very much on the wing. He kind of got up on the line on his side, but he could have been closer.

"I've spoken to the Gredleys and they are especially keen to go to the Maurice de Gheest.

"It is a cool and fun idea. There is no reason why they shouldn't have a crack at these types of races.

"At the end of the day Bill and Tim breed horses for their enjoyment. Bill has had some luck at the track before and I'm looking forward to running him."

He added: "I think his ideal trip is seven and he would probably get a tight mile as well.

"There is a possibility he could turn up in France with headgear on to sharpen him up to change it around. I can't confirm that until we see him work in it, though."

Army also has Gheest option

James Tate will consider the next move for Invincible Army in the wake of his defeat in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

The Invincible Spirit colt was among the leading fancies for the Group One affair, having been beaten just a nose by Sands Of Mali at Haydock on his previous start.

The pair renewed rivalry at the Royal meeting, but while Sands Of Mali ran winner Eqtidaar to half a length, Invincible Army had to settle for ninth place.

Tate said: "He boiled up in the paddock and James Doyle thought the ground was a bit fast for him. I don't know which of the two was the bigger factor.

"He has come out of the race fine and seems in really good nick. We will have a think about the July Cup, but this heatwave is a slight concern.

"If he doesn't go to the July Cup there is the Prix Maurice de Gheest or we could drop him back to Group Three company and carry a penalty in the Hackwood at Newbury.

"We had thought about dropping him back to five, but he saw the six out really well when he was second to Sands Of Mali at Haydock. We will stick at six for the moment, but I've given him entries over five and seven furlongs in those early-closing races."