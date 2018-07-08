John Gosden hints at big York clash

Enable

John Gosden has raised the possibility of Roaring Lion and Enable meeting in the Juddmonte International at York next month.

While Roaring Lion continued on an upward curve by adding the Coral-Eclipse to his CV at Sandown on Saturday, Enable has yet to run this season after suffering a knee problem early in May, when being prepared for the Coronation Cup.

Enable - whose stunning run of form last season included English and Irish Oaks success and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - is gradually being built up to return to action in the either the Juddmonte or the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.

If both horses were fit and ready to go to York, Gosden would be happy for them to clash - as long as the owners of both horses were happy with the prospect.

"If the owners want to do so, I'd have no qualms about that at all. I hope we get into that position. It would be exciting if we did," Gosden told Racing UK's Luck On Sunday programme.

"The plan is to get Enable back hopefully for York. She's training fine at the moment and we'll be looking at the Juddmonte International or the Yorkshire Oaks - one of the two.

"She's cantering and I'm very happy with her. I'll start building her up into half-speeds soon.

"The ability is still there and mentally she just loves training. We just don't want a recurrence of what put us on the back-burner in the spring."

As for Roaring Lion, Gosden reports him to have taken the Sandown race in his stride, having beaten the Aidan O'Brien-trained Saxon Warrior in a thrilling finish.

"He's in good order this morning," he said.

"He's improving. His last three races have been great and Oisin (Murphy) rode him perfectly.

"It was never the plan to be three wide and virtually back in last early on, but if you drop to the rail at Sandown it's the easiest place to get boxed in and that wouldn't have been very funny."

Gosden also had news of Cracksman, who was beaten at odds of 2-5 in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot by Poet's Word.

He said: "He got distracted by the girls (fillies) walking back from the Cambridge (Duke of Cambridge Stakes), so he wasn't focused. He's been in great form at home since and we'll just work our way back again.

"He's freshened up amazingly since Ascot. He did run a very fast time figure and the winner is a super horse and handled the conditions better than us, but I do have to say our boy didn't exactly show up for the fight."

He added: "It would be great if we could get them both (Cracksman and Enable) to the Arc. That is what it's all about.

"Everything that we do will be to get them to the Arc and I think they are both best on good ground, good to soft ground. It suits them both perfectly.

"Let's hope we can get them there. That would be beyond exciting."