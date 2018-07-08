Calyx on track for Prix Morny at Deauville

Calyx

Calyx is on course to test his mettle at Group One level in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville next month.

Trainer John Gosden reports the son of Kingman to be thriving since his victory in the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He's letting down nicely, filling out to a stronger horse now and I'm hoping to go August 19 for the Prix Morny at Deauville," Gosden told Racing UK's Luck On Sunday programme.

"He was very impressive when he won first time (at Newmarket).

"I think you've got to hand it to him at Ascot, being left in front with that big crowd screaming when he was out on his own with no-one to race with. He has very quickly clocked into racing."

Gosden is also planning the next couple of moves for King Of Comedy, another colt by Kingman.

He made a big impact on his seasonal debut when scoring over seven furlongs at Sandown on Friday and could be back at the Esher track for the Solario Stakes, which his sire won in 2013.

"He's started at seven furlongs. He's like his dad," said the Newmarket trainer.

"He was in a bit of a muddle, he changed his legs and was very green. He hadn't seen the grass for seven weeks and it was the first time he'd been asked to stretch.

"Adam Kirby was impressed. He said he quickened to get there and quickened again.

"He's in great order from the race. I think it would be lovely if he went to a novice, had that experience, then the Solario on September 1."