Sky Bet Ebor option for Cosmelli
Last Updated: 08/07/18 2:40pm
Gay Kelleway is looking to the future with Cosmelli following his hard-fought victory in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle.
The Sky Bet Ebor at York next month is a possible target for the five-year-old, who sprang a 33/1 surprise when beating Euchan Glen by a nose in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate.
However, the Mr Vegas gelding first has a date at a Goffs UK sale after racing at Goodwood on August 1.
"He goes to the sale at Goodwood, but I want to keep half of him," said Kelleway.
"I've just entered him in the Ebor, but it is ground pending as I would never run him on firm ground.
"There will be races for him and people say he is a Cesarewitch horse, but I personally don't think it is the right track for him.
"He came to me a little high in the handicap and had a few little issues. He is clearly a useful horse, though."