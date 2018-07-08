Sky Bet Ebor option for Cosmelli

Cosmelli (front right)

Gay Kelleway is looking to the future with Cosmelli following his hard-fought victory in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle.

The Sky Bet Ebor at York next month is a possible target for the five-year-old, who sprang a 33/1 surprise when beating Euchan Glen by a nose in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate.

However, the Mr Vegas gelding first has a date at a Goffs UK sale after racing at Goodwood on August 1.

"He goes to the sale at Goodwood, but I want to keep half of him," said Kelleway.

"I've just entered him in the Ebor, but it is ground pending as I would never run him on firm ground.

"There will be races for him and people say he is a Cesarewitch horse, but I personally don't think it is the right track for him.

"He came to me a little high in the handicap and had a few little issues. He is clearly a useful horse, though."