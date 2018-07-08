Newmarket ground in good shape ahead of July meeting

The July Course is in good nick

Officials at Newmarket say the track is coping well and is in "excellent condition" ahead of the July Meeting.

The ever-popular three-day fixture gets under way on Thursday, with the ground at Headquarters reported as good to firm and watering taking place.

Clerk of the course Michael Prosser said: "The prolonged dry spell means we have only had one inch of rain in the last two months, and only 0.5mm in the whole of June.

"The dry and warm weather is set to continue, with temperatures forecast to dip slightly to the low to mid 20s in the first part of the week, before starting to rise again on Thursday.

"However, the course is in excellent condition and we are very happy with the position we are in. We are irrigating the course extensively and the plan is to continue watering in the build up to the Moet & Chandon July Festival.

"In addition, we are likely to irrigate the course after racing on both Thursday and Friday ahead of the Darley July Cup on Saturday."