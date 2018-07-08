Judicial team eye Nunthorpe at York

Judicial wins the Charge

Connections of Judicial are eyeing the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes after the six-year-old landed his first Group-race success in the Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday.

Owners Elite Racing Cub took the York dash with Marsha, trained by Sir Mark Prescott, last year and the syndicate could have another live contender in the progressive Judicial.

The Iffraaj gelding has progressed through the ranks for the Julie Camacho stable and may take the next step to Group Three level first for the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on July 22, before heading to the Knavesmire next month.

"He's in good form. He was turned out bright and early which he enjoys. He looks fresh and well," said Camacho's husband and assistant, Steve Brown.

"He probably ended up getting a slightly better run through than the second horse (Muthmir), but we were aware we were well drawn and wanted to make the most of it and it was the right thing to do.

"It all fell into place and he got the best passage throughout."

He added: "He's in the Sapphire Stakes in a couple of weeks' time in Ireland. We'll have a look at that.

"He's in the Nunthorpe and he has probably earned the right to run in it. We could be a little bit short in terms of class, but he does like it when they go really hard.

"Now we've won a couple this year we feel a bit braver trying him at the top level because we've had a degree of success.

"In his early days with us he would be doing a bit too much. Now he's a relaxed horse and very tractable and easy to deal with at home. He's settled in his routine and that has been reflected on the track."