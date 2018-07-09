All options open for Eclipse second Saxon Warrior

Roaring Lion ridden by Oisin Murphy (right) get the better of Saxon Warrior in the Coral-Eclipse

Donnacha O'Brien believes there are plenty of opportunities for Saxon Warrior following his fine effort in defeat in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Running just seven days after finishing third in the Irish Derby, Saxon Warrior showed no sign of fatigue as he squared up to Roaring Lion and only went down by a neck in a dramatic and controversial finish.

The drop down to a mile and a quarter seemed to suit the son of Deep Impact, who had been beaten in both English and Irish Derbies over a mile and a half since winning the 2000 Guineas in impressive fashion.

"He ran a cracker. A week after having a tough race in the Irish Derby he's run a blinder," the jockey told At The Races.

"I didn't have any excuses but at the same time he did back up quickly and I think it's massive for him to run so well.

"He travels well, he has pace enough for a mile and a mile and a quarter. We have plenty of options for him, now."

Saxon Warrior holds entries over various distances in races such as the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Sussex Stakes, the Juddmonte International and the Irish Champion Stakes.