Harry Angel ruled out of July Cup defence

Harry Angel: Ruled out of Saturday's Darley July Cup

Harry Angel will not defend his crown in Saturday's Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Clive Cox's Godolphin-owned colt suffered a cut to his leg when playing up in the stalls prior to the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot last month.

Cox issued an upbeat bulletin on his well being last week, but admitted on Monday he had lost his race against time to be fit for Saturday's Group One feature.

"I'm afraid he's not going to make it in time for Saturday," Cox told www.godolphin.com.

"After reporting he had done well with the cut to his leg (healing), I feel he is still not 100% and won't be ready.

"I couldn't be confident at this level. You have to be at the top of your game to win a July Cup.

"It's only a blip, but it's bad timing. The gap between Ascot and the July Meeting is short enough as it is. It's a shame because he misses the chance to defend his crown at Newmarket.

"I need more time to get him be back to his very best. I feel that the Haydock Sprint Cup in September is a realistic plan for him."