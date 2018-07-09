Dash Of Spice among entries for John Smith's Cup

Dash Of Spice: On track for John Smith's Cup

Ante-post favourite Dash Of Spice features among 43 horses confirmed for the 59th John Smith's Cup at York on Saturday.

David Elsworth's charge is a general 7-1 market leader for the prestigious handicap after following up an impressive display at Epsom on Derby day with victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Elsworth has a potential second string to his bow in Master The World, who is now at the head of the weights after the four horses previously above him - including the prolific Ajman King - were taken out.

Other leading hopes for the home team, along with Dash Of Spice, include David Menuisier's Thundering Blue, the Charles Hills-trained Afaak and Zaaki from Sir Michael Stoute's yard.

Master Carpenter, trained by Rod Millman, won this prize in 2015 and could bid for a second victory.

The last Irish-trained winner was Aidan O'Brien's Mullins Bay in 2005. There are three potential raiders this year, with the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Chelkar and Gustavus Vassa joined by Dermot Weld's Tandem.