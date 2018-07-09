Blue Point ready for July Cup test

Blue Point - bids to follow up in the July Cup

Blue Point, emphatic winner of the King's Stand Stakes, heads 19 horses confirmed at the five-day stage for the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old is set to step back up six furlongs after his convincing performance over the minimum trip.

Trainer Charlie Appleby believes the Shamardal colt should be as effective at both distances.

"I'm delighted with the way he's come out of the race and looking forward to him stepping back up to six," Appleby told At The Races.

"He held the course record at Ascot as a three-year-old so I see no negatives about going up in trip again. Most importantly the horse has done well and we're very pleased with the way he's going into the race.

"When he produces his 'A' game hopefully he'll be as good over five and six. What we saw in the King's Stand, he saw it out well.

"They went a rare gallop. Battaash set a good gallop. One thing Blue Point was always going to do was he was going to hit the line strong."

Blue Point is Godolphin's sole representative after last year's winner, Harry Angel, was taken out as he has not recovered from the leg injury he sustained in the stalls in the Diamond Jubilee.

Aidan O'Brien still has 10 left in the race - Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor, Washington DC, Battle Of Jericho, Declarationofpeace, Fleet Review, Sioux Nation, US Navy Flag, Actress and Different League.

Australian challenger Redkirk Warrior will try to improve on his first run on these shores in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Limato, winner in 2016 and second to Harry Angel 12 months ago for Henry Candy, stands his ground as he looks to drop back in trip after being well-beaten in two runs over a mile this season.

The first two home in the Commonwealth Cup, Sir Michael Stoute's Eqtidaar and Richard Fahey's Sands Of Mali, are set to re-oppose.

Completing the list are Wokingham runner-up Dreamfield, Brando, Sir Dancealot and Invincible Army.