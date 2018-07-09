Masar team wait on scan results of Derby winner

Masar: Has had scan on injury that ruled him out of the Eclipse

Plans for Masar remain on hold until results of scans on the colt's injured leg are known later this week.

The Derby winner missed the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday after he banged his right off-fore during routine exercise on the eve of the big race.

Trainer Charlie Appleby reports the swelling to have come down, but is awaiting news of checks taken before thinking of future targets for Masar.

"The inflammation has subsided and he has been responding well under veterinary monitoring, but the next big thing is the scans," he told www.godolphin.com.

"We hope to know more when we get those results."

In Masar's absence, the Eclipse was dominated by Roaring Lion and Saxon Warrior, who both finished behind the Godolphin colt at Epsom.