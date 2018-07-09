Alpha Centauri on course for Falmouth Stakes

Alpha Centauri: On target to run in the Falmouth Stakes

Jessica Harrington confirmed Alpha Centauri an intended runner in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman followed up her Irish 1,000 Guineas triumph with a scintillating success in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, breaking the track record in the process.

The Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on August 12 was under consideration, but following a pleasing workout under jockey Colm O'Donoghue on Monday morning, Harrington is looking forward to seeing her bid for a Group One hat-trick on the July Course.

"We've given her the green light for the moment," the trainer said. "She worked well this morning and everything was good. We're very happy with her."