Promising Run bids to resume winning ways

Promising Run - star turn at Pontefract

Promising Run, a dual Group Two winner at Meydan during the winter, bids to get back to winning ways in the Weatherbys General Stud Book Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract on Tuesday.

The five-year-old mare, owned by Godolphin, found Group One company just a little too hot when beaten in two subsequent starts in Dubai before returning to the UK.

She was given time to recover from her spell overseas and only returned to action last month at Royal Ascot, where she shaped encouragingly in sixth place behind Aljazzi when carrying a 3lb penalty.

Promising Run has to give 7lb to all her rivals in this Listed contest over a mile, but that is compensated by the drop in grade.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor reports the daughter of Hard Spun to be showing the right signs ahead of her trip to the West Yorkshire course.

"She's doing good. After she ran at Ascot she came back well from her last race and this race will suit her," he said.

"She worked well the last time and is ready for the race coming up."

Roger Varian is optimistic Shenanigans can have her day after two second places at this Level and a third in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom.

"Shenanigans has run three solid races this season and a repeat of any of those efforts would see her go very close in this," the Newmarket trainer told www.varianstable.com.

"The stiff mile will suit and she is in good form."

David O'Meara, responsible for last year's winner Lincoln Rocks, looks to Isabella to give him back-to-back victories.

Others in the mix include the Richard Hughes-trained Paco's Angel, David Barron's Clon Coulis and Hugo Palmer's Stage Name.