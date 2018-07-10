John Gosden looking forward to Lah Ti Dar return

Lah Ti Dar - missed Epsom and Royal Ascot

John Gosden feels Lah Ti Dar's unscheduled time off the track may benefit her in the long run.

The unbeaten filly was favourite for the Investec Oaks before a setback ruled her out of the Classic.

She was then being prepared for the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, but was also forced to miss that race and a back-end campaign is now the plan.

"She missed the Oaks, we tried to get her back for the Ribblesdale and we had a slight recurrence," Gosden told At The Races.

"She's now in tremendous form, she looks really good and is just doing easy canters. We're going to get her back for a late summer/autumn campaign.

"Interestingly enough, she's a big filly with a huge frame and she's rather benefited from the time off. Maybe it was all coming too soon for her and maybe nature was kind and was looking after her."