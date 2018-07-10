Cracksman to swerve King George at Ascot

Cracksman: Unlikely to run in the King George at Ascot

John Gosden had indicated Cracksman is more likely to have an autumn campaign than run in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The Newmarket handler is minded to give the three-times Group One winner more time to get over his Royal Ascot exertions, where he finished second in the Prince of Wales's stakes.

"He's full of himself, he's happy as anything. We're obviously freshening at the moment, we'll do a little bit of work," said Gosden.

"We'll keep an eye on the King George, but he's more likely coming back for a late summer/autumn campaign, we're not even halfway through the year as yet.

"He's won two Group Ones and been second in one. He ran a phenomenally good time at Ascot. Poet's Word was immensely impressive and beat him fair and square - look how far back to the third (Hawkbill) who ran well in the Eclipse, so I don't think it was bad form for a horse who was pretty lackadaisical that day."

Stablemate Without Parole was successful in the St James's Palace Stakes and is on target for the Sussex Stakes later this month.

"He's in great form and goes for the Sussex as planned," Gosden told At The Races.

"I think we moved a little early in the St James's Palace and ended up in front two out. I think he's a better horse than that and he's an improver.

"You have to watch out for the draw in the Sussex Stakes, if you're 20 of 20, you may as well stay at home."