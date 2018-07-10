Legends Of War into battle in July Stakes

Legends of War - impressive Yarmouth winner

John Gosden's exciting Legends Of War reappears in Thursday's Arqana July Stakes at Newmarket.

A striking winner on debut, he was strongly fancied for the Coventry Stakes only to meet with a setback which ruled him out.

Taking him on is Martyn Meade's Advertised, second in the Coventry to Legends Of War's stablemate Calyx.

Alan King is not known for speedy juveniles but runs dual winner Dunkerron with Aidan O'Brien represented by Van Beethoven and North Wind.

Charming Kid and Konchek complete the seven-runner field.

The Princess of Wales's Arqana Racing Club Stakes has attracted eight runners headed by Best Solution, who has not run since finishing fifth in the Sheema Classic to Hawkbill.

Algometer, Barsanti, Laraaib and Mirage Dancer are all closely matched on the figures.

Gosden runs two, Muntahaa and the three-year-old Raa Atoll, who ran a fine race to be fourth in the King Edward VII at Ascot.

Charlie Appleby steps Loxley up in class for the Bahrain Trophy.

He has won two of his three starts to date with his sole defeat coming in the Racing Post Trophy.

Wells Farhh Go, winner of the Acomb Stakes last year, drops in class marginally having run in the Dante Stakes and King Edward VII.

Giuseppe Garibaldi is one of two runners for O'Brien having finished third in the King Edward VII and second in the Curragh Cup last time out.

Victory Salute finished fourth in the Curragh Cup and also takes his chance for the Ballydoyle team.

Andrew Balding's Berkshire Blue, Gosden's First Eleven, Hugo Palmer's Caliburn and Ed Dunlop's Global Giant complete the field.